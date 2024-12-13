Assistant Secretary Grant Harris Advances U.S. Supply Chain Resilience Priorities in New York City

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, December 13, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This week, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Analysis Grant T. Harris traveled to New York City to advance the U.S. Department of Commerce’s efforts to strengthen U.S. supply chains. During his visit, he participated in the Financial Times: Investing in America Summit and met with industry leaders to advance the Department’s mission.

At the Financial Times Summit, Assistant Secretary Harris delivered the keynote address, where he highlighted the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to develop stronger supply chains and outlined proactive actions that the U.S. Government and industry should take to drive further resilience. He also participated in a fireside chat where he discussed the Industry and Analysis business unit’s leadership on critical national security and economic competitiveness matters.

In addition to his Summit engagements, Assistant Secretary Harris met with industry stakeholders, underscoring the Department of Commerce’s commitment to fostering public-private collaboration to bolster U.S. economic competitiveness.

“Under Secretary Raimondo’s leadership, the Department of Commerce has taken bold steps to help strengthen supply chains that underpin our economic and national security,” said Assistant Secretary Harris. “Through the Department of Commerce’s Supply Chain Center and innovative tools like SCALE, we are helping the U.S. Government to be more proactive and strategic in addressing critical supply chain matters. These efforts are attracting investment, boosting U.S. industry competitiveness, creating jobs, and strengthening America’s technological leadership.”

The Supply Chain Center, housed in the Industry and Analysis business unit, acts as a central node for driving American supply chain resilience. It integrates industry expertise and data analytics to develop innovative supply chain risk assessment tools, coordinates action-oriented analyses on select critical supply chains, and collaborates with international partners on mutual supply chain priorities. One of its flagship initiatives, the SCALE tool, is a first-of-its-kind supply chain risk assessment system that leverages comprehensive indicators to proactively identify and assess structural risks in supply chains across the entire U.S. goods economy, with a particular focus on economic and national security risk.

Read Assistant Secretary Harris’s full remarks on “Next Generation Supply Chains,” from the Investing in America Summit here: https://www.trade.gov/feature-article/financial-times-investing-america-summit-assistant-secretary-grant-t-harris-remarks

For more information about the Supply Chain Center and ITA’s work to enhance U.S. supply chain resilience, visit: https://www.trade.gov/supply-chain-center.

