Silvia Planas Prats Chronicles the Journey of Raising a Child with Autism in her Latest Book, From Struggle to Strength

FROM STRUGGLE TO STRENGTH (PART-I): A MEMOIR OF OVERCOMING CRISIS Silvia Planas Prats

An inspiring journey of resilience, love, and advocacy, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs of raising a child with autism.

Marc has taught me that challenges are not barriers but opportunities for growth and connection.” — Silvia Planas Prats

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Silvia Planas Prats shares her experiences of raising a child with autism in her new book, "From Struggle to Strength: A Memoir of Overcoming Crisis." The book delves into the challenges and triumphs of navigating the world of special needs, seeking support, and advocating for her son's well-being.About the Book:In "From Struggle to Strength," Silvia Planas Prats recounts her experiences as a mother raising a child with autism. The book explores the challenges of navigating the world of special needs, seeking support, and advocating for her son's well-being. It also delves into the author's personal struggles with exhaustion, frustration, and self-doubt while highlighting her resilience and determination.Introduction:The book's introduction foreshadows the author's future struggles by recounting a childhood encounter with a mother and her developmentally disabled son. This brief but impactful experience deeply affects the author and sets the stage for the challenges and triumphs she will face later in life.The arrival of Marc:The author introduces her son, Marc, who has autism. This marks a turning point in her life, filled with relentless struggles and a determination to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs.Early life and influences:The author delves into her childhood and early adulthood, exploring the experiences and relationships that shaped her resilience and determination. She recounts her upbringing in a family of entrepreneurs, her passion for learning, and her close bond with her friends.The Darkness of AddictionThe narrative takes a darker turn as the author recounts her brother Toni's struggles with drug addiction. This experience exposes her to the harsh realities of life and the challenges of helping loved ones overcome adversity.Love and loss:The author explores her evolving relationship with her husband, Xavi, from their initial meeting to their deep and enduring connection. She also recounts the loss of her mother and the impact it has on her life.The Diagnosis:The author shares the experience of learning about Marc's developmental delays. She describes the challenges of navigating the world of special needs, seeking answers, and advocating for her son's well-being.The Power of Play:The author discovers the power of play in connecting with Marc and helping him thrive. She explores various therapies and interventions, learning to adapt her approach to meet his unique needs.The Strength of a Mother:The author shares her personal struggles with exhaustion, frustration, and self-doubt while also emphasizing the unwavering love and determination that keep her going. She finds strength in her family, her leadership roles at DuPont, and her own inner resources.The Journey of Acceptance:The author's journey is one of continuous learning, adaptation, and acceptance. She learns to see the world through Marc's eyes, appreciating his strengths, interests, and challenges. This memoir delves into the author's growing understanding of autism. She navigates a sea of information, seeking answers and strategies to help Marc. She attends conferences, reads books, and consults experts, gradually building her knowledge of the condition.About the Author:Silvia Planas Prats is a dedicated autism advocate, coach, speaker, and consultant with a wealth of personal and professional experience. As the mother of a young adult with autism, she brings a deeply personal perspective to her work. She is the founder of the established and widely recognized KINDNESS IN SPECTRUM Foundation and MIAMI IS KIND Bakery Program, which have become pillars in the Miami, FL, community. Through these vital initiatives, Silvia has successfully pioneered employment opportunities for individuals with autism and disabilities, achieving notable success, including acclaim from media and community stakeholders. Silvia’s dream is to see Marc’s journey depicted in a feature film, bringing his inspiring story to audiences around the world and touching lives on a global scale.Availability: Available on Amazon and in 300+ Barnes & Noble stores, ‘From Struggle to Strength’ invites readers to understand the challenges and rewards of raising a child with special needs.Contact Information:For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:

