Gil Case of Advanced Medical Health Clinic to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Medical Health Clinic, a pioneering institution at the crossroads of advanced non-traditional medicine and holistic care, originally co-founded by Dr. Gilbert Case and Dr. Napawan Punyaniyama-Case is proud to announce a new brand of Energy Medicine, which integrates cutting-edge technology with proven healing practices. This initiative hopes to redefine patient care by minimizing the need for Level One and Level Two drugs, and offering non-invasive, scientifically proven, evidence-based treatments to solve and/or cure diverse health needs, aliments, injuries, and diseases.

Dr. Gil Case, known as Dr. Gil, brings a unique blend of academic brilliance and hands-on experience to his roles as Director of Research and hands-on practitioner, mentor, teacher and symposium host/speaker to the Advanced Medical Health Clinic. His education in biology, neuroscience and engineering, combined with his innovation skills, have culminated in the launch of this new brand of advanced energy healing services.

“My venture in science started at the age of 10 with my aspiration to solve cancer, which evolved into a fascination of all aspects of knowledge. I fell in love with different areas of education, including: math, physics, biology, logic, finance, project management, artificial Intelligence, brain research, future technologies, and all 11 systems that define the human body.”

“In 1999, when I received my PhD in Neurobiology at the University of Southern California, I thought I would spend the rest of my career researching the brain and writing peer-reviewed papers. However, my third marriage (Dec 2004) to an incredible lady, Napawan Punyaniyama-Case, who had a PhD in Nursing, and was a RN for over 30 years, taught me by example to be a better person. I was more of a NERD before learning from her everyday examples being a great person in many different situations.”

We became a non-profit clinic Sep 6th, 2016 and that changed how we dealt with our patients. We started tracking all our clients acting as health mentors, advocates and advisors . We would not stop until we knew that the patient’s problem was solved, healed and/or cured. More and more referrals came in and we became very successful for 4 years until COVID-19 hit in early 2020.

We were always able to keep our promise of being able to see a client within 5 minutes of their appointment time. Most doctor’s offices struggle with this problem, because they put the doctor first, thus the patient ends up waiting a long time. We put the patient first and planned for a new patient to take 90 minutes, and returning patients were given allotted treatment times of 40 minutes, 30 minutes, and 15 minutes minimum. One practitioner (a doctor, nurse, or intern) could effectively see from 20 to 30 patients a day, without the patient waiting for more than a few minutes. With this system, an expert practitioner does get many breaks, because they can examine, treat, and be personable within the generous allotted times given. Also, this approach allows us to have only one front office person, the Office Manager, who can double as a part-time Intern and QuickBooks expert to manage the clinic’s inputs and outputs. Our staff is family and get full medical benefits, including their children, whether part or full time.

Energy Healing: The Intersection of Science and Breaking-Tradition

The clinic’s focus on energy healing is not only rooted in Dr. Gil’s extensive scientific background but also in his belief in the body’s inherent ability to heal quickly and effectively by being properly balanced. Energy medicine at the clinic encompasses four primary components:

1. Spinal and Joint Specialists. We teach DIY techniques to our clients for solving back and joint problems, and for reversing osteoarthritis, and learning how to effectively use cervical, thoracic, lumbar and sacral traction combined with heat and cold therapy. We have a unique form of physical therapy where the emphasis is put on stretching. Long exercising periods and iron lifting are recognized as valuable but not part of our program.

2. Healing Lasers: Supported by over four decades of scientific research, laser therapy, using specific wavelengths such as red, blue, and NEARinfrared, accelerates healing processes, notably for bone, ligament, tendon, and stem cell repair and regeneration. Using a 4W unique blue laser, Dr. Gil can stimulate production of the all important healing catalyst ,NitricOxide (NO), in multiple selected healthy, injured, and/or failing parts of the body.

3. Holistic Approaches: We integrate time-tested methods like Therapeutic Touch, Mind-Body Hypnotherapy, Hair Analysis, and herbal treatments to promote overall well-being of body and mind. We refer out to vetted highly-experienced acupuncturists, hypnotists, and medical specialists.

4. Being Your Patient’s Health Advocate. Sometimes we need to find a specialist to solve a particular aliment that is NOT our expertise. We can vet the specialist much better than an average client, and then connect that specialist with our client and track progress and results. For kids up to age 18, we have a free fun video and metrics program called Guardian Angels Metrics by Experts.(GAME). The kid(s) make an appointment by family to play online G.A.M.E.star at our facility and our Intern takes many fun hands-on physical measurements, then adds those to the online AI based App, which measures mind and body health. If there is some concern for the child, then we refer to the family physician for a check-up.

Upcoming Symposium December 18th 2024

In collaboration with leading brain health practitioners, Dr. Gil will host a professional symposium on December 18th titled “The Amazing Brain Symposium,” featuring seven prominent speakers. “Our goal is to enlighten participants on breakthroughs in brain science and associated Complimentary therapy, and showcasing practical applications that can enhance everyday life,” Dr. Gil explains.

Among the “hot” topics, Dr. Gil will discuss the 3 methods of creation and application of Nitric Oxide (NO) in the body, drawing from his cultivated research and experience. Attendees will gain insights into how simple techniques can have profound effects on health, supported by evidence-based data.

An advocate for scientific exploration, Dr. Gil is also committed to advancing the accessibility and understanding of energy healing technologies. With five U. S. Patents and more inventions in development, he envisions an era where devices akin to the “tricorder” from Star Trek become a reality—enabling comprehensive, real-time health assessments and treatments with one hand-held device.

Besides offering unique health care services, Advanced Medical Health Clinic remains a hub for holistic and complimentary education. Through its monthly newsletter, “The Flash,” Dr. Gil shares updates on ongoing research and health tips, fostering a well-informed community engaged in simple, proactive, and fun health practices.

As a pioneer in the “energy” health sector and complementary medicine, Dr. Gil recognizes the need to evolve past the outdated politics and traditional constraints imposed by the American Medical Association (AMA). “We are witnessing a paradigm shift with holistic and complimentary practitioners now accounting for about 16% of the field of allopathic MDs—and a figure that’s growing,” Dr. Gil shares.

He is optimistic about a future where complementary energy-based medicine gains mainstream acceptance and transforms health care in the U.S. and around the world. The clinic has taken a progressive step by offering services on a donation-only basis, choosing NOT to accept insurance, to prioritize personalized patient care over bureaucratic processes dictated by outdated medical traditions, such as: doctors first instead of patients first.

Established in 2005, Advanced Medical Health Clinic has a rich legacy of integrating innovative medical technology with complementary treatments. Co-founded by Dr. Gil Case, a luminary in health science and Dr. Napawan Punyaniyama-Case a devoted healer, the clinic prides itself on offering transformative health solutions tailored to the individual needs of its clients and patients. Through a basic nonprofit model, the clinic challenges the “present” status quo, providing unparalleled care and fostering a community of true healing, trust, and referrals.

For more information about Dr. Gil, please visit https://amh2.org/ and https://www.linkedin.com/in/gil-case-78889143

