Bus News Winter 2025
Respectful Environments on HSR: The RZone Policy
Rate your ride for a chance to win!
Your feedback matters more than ever, so we'd love for you to join our Rate My Ride customer satisfaction survey. It's all about gathering info on trip reliability, staff professionalism, and safety. Your input helps us keep things running smoothly. Tell us how we did today and enter the monthly $50 PRESTO card giveaway.
Learn more at www.hamilton.ca/HSRpanel.
HSR 150 Exhibit extended until May 2025
We’re excited to announce that the HSR 150 exhibit, Take a Ride with HSR: Celebrating 150 Years of Connections, has been extended until May 2025! Be sure to check out this free exhibit at the Tourism Hamilton Visitor Experience Centre, 28 James St. N.
