Hamilton’s Temporary Barton-Tiffany Shelter Site Reaches Full Capacity

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton’s temporary Barton-Tiffany Shelter site is now at full capacity and home to 80 residents previously living unhoused. While this is a temporary measure, it reflects the City’s commitment to expanding shelter capacity and supporting residents with dignity, safety, and access to mental health services, as longer-term affordable housing solutions continue to be developed.

To bring the shelter to full capacity, the City prioritized direct placements from encampments - significantly improving safety and dignity for those residents. Since the shelter opened, Hamilton has seen a measurable reduction in encampments, with efforts ongoing.

Operated by Good Shepherd in partnership with the City of Hamilton, the shelter provides 40 heated and cooled single and double occupancy cabins (20 of each), along with essential services and supports. The addition of this 80-bed site contributes to an 80 per cent increase (272 beds) in Hamilton’s overall shelter system.

Designed to be low-barrier, the shelter accommodates individuals who may not access traditional shelters, including couples and those with pets. The flexible cabin design also allows for future redeployment in emergencies, beyond this immediate need.

Supports and Services for Residents

Trailers for washrooms, showers, and laundry

Common buildings for residents and staff

24/7 on-site support, including Good Shepherd staff and third-party security

Case management: a collaborative process that assesses, plans, implements and monitors the options and services required to meet a clients’ health and human service needs

Health and mental health care

Addiction support including harm reduction, connections to medical supports

Assistance with transitioning to permanent housing

Meals and snacks

Addressing the Housing Crisis in Hamilton

“Bringing the Barton Tiffany Temporary Shelter to full capacity is a key part of our action-oriented approach to addressing the housing crisis in our city. By expanding shelter beds and offering essential supports in place, we’re helping people transition to permanent housing with the resources they need for a healthy, safe and secure future,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “I’m grateful to our shelter providers, community partners and City staff for their collaboration in getting this temporary shelter operational as quickly as possible.”

“While permanent housing remains our goal, we know there’s an urgent need for temporary housing in our city,” said Marnie Cluckie, Hamilton’s City Manager. “With the addition of this 80-bed outdoor shelter site and 192 temporary shelter beds, we’ve increased Hamilton’s shelter system by 80 per cent. This significant expansion demonstrates our urgent and coordinated response to the escalating housing and homelessness crisis.”

Good Shepherd’s Commitment

“The homelessness crisis demands that we act with urgency in implementing innovative solutions for people who are struggling to survive in our community. We’re very encouraged by the positive response to the Barton-Tiffany shelter,” said Katherine Kalinowski, Chief Operating Officer, Good Shepherd Centres Hamilton. “As shelter residents settle in, our focus is concentrated on assisting them in establishing specific goals and accessing the resources and services that will aid them in achieving stable, sustainable housing and enhanced quality of life.”

Quick Facts

Hamilton’s Emergency Shelter System

Hamilton’s shelter system has been expanded by 272 shelter beds (80 beds at the Barton Tiffany Shelter site outside + 192 inside the shelter system) = an 80 per cent increase in shelter space overall since September 2024.

This is the first time Hamilton has increased its shelter capacity since the pandemic.

Barton Tiffany Shelter