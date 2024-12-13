Meriden Rest Area to temporarily close
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Modern Electric will be temporarily closing the Meriden Rest Area 24 miles northeast of Cheyenne on US Highway 85 on Friday, December 13.
Crews will be installing a drilled shaft foundation for a high mast tower in the parking lot area.
The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Friday morning and is anticipated to last the work day.
Facilities and parking will be closed until the work is completed.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.