Presidential Daughter Ashley Biden, Gov. Carney, DNREC Secretary Garvin Rededicate Renovated Biden Environmental Center

Presidential Daughter Ashley Biden joined Governor John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin (right) and DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation Ray Bivens Dec. 13 for the rededication of the newly-renovated Biden Environmental Center at Cape Henlopen State Park. The namesake center after President Joe Biden has undergone a $15 million capital improvement-funded transformation to become a first-rate destination for environmental education, with classroom space that provides opportunities for lab work associated with marine ecosystems and indoor learning during inclement weather. The center also is now a place where groups gather for the day or overnight stay in a welcoming space to learn and experience the diverse coastal landscape of Cape Henlopen State Park. /DNREC photo: Errol Ebanks.

Governor John Carney and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, along with President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley and other dignitaries today rededicated the newly-renovated Biden Environmental Center at Cape Henlopen State Park. Formerly used by the U.S. Navy Reserve for training, the 1960s-era structure has been modernized and updated by DNREC to meet current safety standards and accessibility requirements.

“President Biden’s foresight when he served as Delaware’s U.S. Senator to preserve this federal surplus land, including multiple buildings and bunkers, opened a world of possibilities for not only public recreation, but also environmental programs, training and retreats. It is part of the reason Delaware’s parks have been named the best in the country,” said Governor John Carney. “President Biden’s legacy as a dedicated public servant, compassionate leader, and proud Delawarean will continue to shape the state’s identity for years to come.”

The $15 million Biden Environmental Center capital improvement project was funded through Bond Bill appropriations, and renovations commenced in January 2023. The renovated Biden Environmental Center will be used for DNREC trainings, regional workshops and community-focused events. The classroom space will provide opportunities for lab work associated with marine ecosystems and indoor learning during inclement weather. The center also will be a place where groups gather for the day or overnight in a welcoming space to learn and experience the diverse coastal landscape of Cape Henlopen State Park.

“We are grateful to have a modern facility and amenities that invite environmental groups to collaborate with Cape Henlopen State Park’s natural campus right outside the door here,” DNREC Secretary Garvin said. “The Biden Environmental Center’s exhibits offer its visitors an observation of the past, present and future of the area’s cultural and natural resources that we hope will inspire further stewardship and conservation.”

With the help of then-Sen. Biden, the Biden Environmental Center and adjacent acreage was acquired by the state in the 1990s and converted to a facility for education programs, training and retreats. It was dedicated as the Biden Environmental Training Center in 1998. The facility served as the home of the Residential Environmental Education at Cape Henlopen (REECH) program for students, as well as hosting regional workshops and in-house training for DNREC staff. In 2013, the building was deemed unsafe with its lack of modern safety standards and accessibility. Overnight accommodations were halted, and planning began for an adaptive reuse of the property.

In addition to exterior upgrades, the two-story building now offers a large meeting room that can accommodate 98 people or it can be sectioned off into two rooms that hold 49 people each. It also sleeps 46 people among its 21 guest rooms with private bathrooms, including two ADA-accessible guest suites. A catering kitchen will support functions at the center. For more information about the Biden Environmental Center, call 302-644-5005.

