New Orleans Border Patrol nets string of successful enforcement actions

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Sector of the United States Border Patrol today announced several successful recent enforcement actions with law enforcement counterparts.

The Lake Charles Border Patrol Station recently assisted Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office with the seizing over $150,000 as part of an operation targeting the Latin Kings gang. One gang associated was arrested in addition to the cash seizure.

The Mobile, Alabama Border Patrol Station assisted the United States Postal Service Inspectors with a large-scale drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine. In addition, Mobile Border Patrol oversaw Operation Smokey, which resulted in the seizure of nearly $1 million of alleged criminal proceeds hidden in the cab of a tractor trailer. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also participated in Operation Smokey.

Border Patrol Agents at the Gulfport, MS Station assisted local law enforcement with the seizure of nearly $50,000 in illicit funds generated from criminal operations. In a separate enforcement effort, Gulfport Border Patrol helped local law enforcement seize $120,000 in illicit funds from alleged criminal activities.

The New Orleans Border Patrol Sector has seized or assisted other law enforcement with the seizure of over $5.2 million in the past six months. The sector has increased its apprehensions by 262% during Fiscal Year 2025 compared to the same timeframe in Fiscal Year 2024

“Our brave men and women of the United States Border Patrol are successfully attacking illicit threats every day from a variety of dangerous, criminal networks,” said acting New Orleans Border Patrol Sector Chief Robert B. Simon. “These enforcement actions, whether they be drug and money seizures, or the arrest of dangerous gang members, ensure we are making our local communities safer from these threats.”

The New Orleans Border Patrol Sector has jurisdiction over a seven-state area, encompassing 592 counties and parishes and approximately 362,310 square miles, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and a portion of the Florida panhandle.

The Sector office is located in New Orleans with Stations located in New Orleans, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.