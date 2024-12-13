Laredo Sector Border Patrol Announces December’s Youth of the Month Honorees

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol holds the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month program for December. The program is designed to honor and promote academic excellence throughout the area high schools in Laredo.

On Dec. 13, the 11 honorees for December were announced during a ceremony at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) hosted by Cigarroa High School. Border Patrol Agent and Master of Ceremony Clarissa Moncivais began the commemoration by honoring 11 recipients at several high schools across Laredo. Guest speakers, Dr. Carmen A. Pompa and Patrol Agent in Charge Adam Ruiz, spoke about the significance of the Youth-of-the-Month award and the unwavering academic dedication necessary to win such a scholastic award.

This is the 38th year for the Laredo Sector Youth of the Month Program. Congratulations to all the honorees.