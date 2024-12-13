Winter Storm Update on Lake Effect Snow Conditions

Governor Kathy Hochul today provided an update to New Yorkers on ongoing lake effect snow conditions in portions of the North Country, Western New York and Central New York. Extremely heavy lake effect snow east of Lake Ontario will drift south into northern Oswego County today, producing snowfall rates up to three inches per hour through this afternoon. Some locations could see up to 18 inches in the most persistent bands, including far northern Oneida County. For areas near Lake Erie, lake effect snow weakened overnight, and snowfall rates should be less than one inch per hour today. All bans on State roads have been lifted and roads are now open to traffic. Throughout the storm, State Police Troopers responded to 233 storm-related disabled vehicles and 74 crashes with no reported storm-related fatalities.

“Our number one priority is keeping New Yorkers safe, and I thank our State workers and first responders for their round the clock efforts during this storm,” Governor Hochul said. “I urge New Yorkers to remain alert and to continue monitoring their local forecasts as conditions could change. We will remain vigilant and make sure we deploy resources where they are needed most as the lake effect snow continues.”

A State of Emergency remains in effect for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Franklin, Genesee, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wyoming counties.

Snowfall totals in Western New York topped out at 45.5 inches in Eden with snowfall rates reaching 4.8 inches per hour in Lackawanna. So far in the North Country, more than 25 inches of snow have fallen so far in Copenhagen with snowfall rates of 3.5 inches per hour in Harrisburg.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight for Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties, and a Lake Effect Snow Warning was in effect until 1 p.m. today for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Southern Erie counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday for northern Oneida County.

Agency Activities

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Emergency Operations Center has activated in support of this winter weather event. The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

New York State Department of Transportation

NY Route 400 and U.S. 219 were reopened to all traffic at 9:30 a.m. today. The Department has also lifted its ban on tandem and empty trailers on NY Route 5 and I-86.

Additionally, at the request of localities, the Department provided staff and equipment to help local partners in Buffalo, Hamburg, and the Town of Evans, along with 10 contractor loaders and 20 contractor plows to help the City of Buffalo plow on the south side, with a particular emphasis on the side streets. Additionally, one plow cleared a truck staging area for the Town of Evans.

DOT continues to monitor weather conditions and is responding with 3,527 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are fully engaged and responding. Staff can be configured into any type of response crew that is needed — plow, drainage, chipper, load & haul, cut & toss, etc. All residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations with operators, supervisors and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,623 large plow trucks

336 large loaders

152 medium duty plows

52 tow plows

36 large snow blowers

19 graders

37 tracked excavators

50 loader grapple attachments

29 traffic signal trucks

12 tree crew bucket trucks

To further support response operations in storm-impacted areas, the Department deployed five plow trucks, four snow blowers, two graders and an additional 28 staff — including 20 plow truck operators, four supervisors and four equipment operator instructors — to the North Country and Western New York. The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority continues snow removal operations in the impacted areas with 692 operators and supervisors available statewide. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

330 large and medium duty plow trucks

10 tow plows

63 loaders

117,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media — X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook — are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

New for the 2024-25 snow and ice season, all of the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow the Thruway on Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit the Thruway website.

New York State Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police deployed extra patrols to affected areas to handle traffic issues as they developed. All four-wheel drive vehicles, and specialty vehicles, including utility terrain vehicles and snowmobiles, were also deployed.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including sawyers and first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow, flooding, and high winds.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, slush and mud including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exist.

While ice is beginning to form on some waterways, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

With the potential for heavy rains, hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails and trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 911. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Two sawyer crews are on standby to assist with clearing downed trees and branches from roadways. Park visitors should check parks.ny.gov or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings, and closings.