Edmond Lakefront Property at 505 Bridgeview Place Offers Unique Work-from-Home and Lifestyle Opportunity

Experience unmatched lake views and work-from-home comfort at 505 Bridgeview Place.

At 505 Bridgeview Place, we are proud to offer a home that blends luxury with functionality, providing the perfect environment for both work and relaxation amidst stunning lake views.” — Doug Arnett

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKC Metro Group is excited to announce the listing of an exceptional lakefront property at 505 Bridgeview Place, located in the prestigious and gated Lakes at Bridgewater community. This stunning home combines elegance, comfort, and functionality, making it an ideal retreat for those who appreciate serene surroundings and modern conveniences.

A Lakefront Dream Home

505 Bridgeview Place offers a unique opportunity to live in a home that is perfectly positioned to showcase breathtaking lake views. The spacious Florida room features large windows that frame the picturesque scenery of the lake, fountains, and lighted walking trails that meander through the community. This tranquil setting creates an inviting atmosphere for relaxation or entertaining guests.

The backyard is designed for entertaining, featuring a hot tub nestled under a charming pergola. This outdoor oasis is perfect for hosting gatherings or unwinding after a long day, providing an idyllic space to enjoy the beauty of nature right at home.

Thoughtful Interior Design

Inside, this remarkable property features three spacious bedrooms, including a versatile MIL suite that offers private exterior access. This suite can serve as a guest room, home office, or studio—providing flexibility for various lifestyle needs. Adjacent to the MIL suite is an additional guest room, ensuring ample space for family and friends.

The formal dining room and open-concept living area are designed to capture the beauty of the surroundings while providing functionality for everyday living. The primary suite is a true retreat, complete with a cozy sitting area and a double-sided fireplace that adds warmth and charm. Direct access to a screened porch allows residents to enjoy double the lake views in comfort.

Ideal for Remote Work

For those who work from home, 505 Bridgeview Place offers unparalleled convenience. The layout of the home supports a productive work environment while maintaining comfort and style. The MIL suite's private access ensures that work-life balance can be easily achieved without sacrificing personal space.

Additionally, the dining room features lake views, creating an inspiring backdrop for work or family meals. The home's design ensures that working from home is both comfortable and efficient.

Quality Construction and Modern Amenities

This property is constructed with quality materials designed to stand the test of time. Key highlights include:

- **New Impact-Resistant Roof (2024):** Recently replaced to ensure durability and peace of mind.

- **Pella Windows and Doors:** Enhance energy efficiency while providing stunning views.

- **Wood and Tile Flooring Throughout:** Offers both elegance and easy maintenance.

- **Storm Shelter:** Adds an extra layer of safety for residents.

- **Electric Attic Lift in Garage:** This innovative feature simplifies storage access without cumbersome ladders.

- **Composite Garage Door:** Enhances curb appeal while ensuring durability.

The property also includes extensive quality construction designed to last, ADA doorways, grab bars for accessibility, and thoughtful storage solutions throughout.

Community Features

The Lakes at Bridgewater community is renowned for its beautiful landscape and amenities. Residents can enjoy lighted walking trails that wind through the neighborhood, enhancing outdoor living experiences. The gated entry provides an additional layer of security, ensuring peace of mind for homeowners.

Doug Arnett, Broker-owner of OKC Metro Group, expresses his excitement about this listing: “505 Bridgeview Place is not just a home; it’s a lifestyle choice that combines luxury with functionality. With its stunning lake views and exceptional design features, this property truly represents what it means to live in comfort while enjoying all that nature has to offer.

About Doug Arnett and OKC Metro Group

With over 30 years of experience in real estate, Doug Arnett is dedicated to helping clients find their dream homes. His expertise as a Certified Real Estate Negotiator and Military Relocation Professional ensures that clients receive exceptional service tailored to their unique needs. Doug's commitment to continuous learning and community involvement reflects his passion for real estate.

He has served on the Board of Realtors at various levels, including Director and President, earning recognition such as the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. When not assisting clients, Doug enjoys spending time with his beloved pets and engaging in community service through organizations like the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank, Nexus Equine and NAHREP where we work to uplift voices in our community and promote diversity in Real Estate.

Explore More with OKC Metro Group

For more information about this exceptional property or to schedule a viewing, please visit OKC Metro Group or contact Doug Arnett directly. Discover how this lakefront dream home can be your perfect fit for both work and leisure.

About OKC Metro Group:

At OKC Metro Group, Arnett leads a team committed to providing personalized service, expert guidance, and a client-focused approach. His deep knowledge of the Oklahoma City metro area ensures clients benefit from invaluable insights on local neighborhoods, amenities, and lifestyle opportunities. Choosing OKC Metro Group means partnering with a trusted, experienced team dedicated to achieving success and satisfaction for every client. With a focus on quality service and community engagement, the team offers unparalleled expertise in real estate transactions.

