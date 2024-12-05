Holiday Special: $10K Incentive Offered on Stunning New Home in Guthrie by Craft Homes

Aerial view featuring 5 acre home with pond Modern kitchen with walkin pantry Bird's eye view featuring a water view and back of home

OKC Metro Group proudly announces a $10,000 incentive on a stunning 3-bed home by Craft Homes, offering over 5 acres, enchanting pond, and modern design.

Craft Homes has redefined what it means to offer both quality and affordability in today’s housing market. This $10k incentive is the perfect way to make this dream home even more attainable.” — Doug Arnett, Broker Owner of OKC Metro Group

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Craft Homes Offers $10,000 Incentive on Stunning New Home in Guthrie, OK

GUTHRIE, OKLA. — OKC Metro Group is thrilled to announce their partnership with Craft Homes, a distinguished Oklahoma home builder, to bring buyers an extraordinary opportunity: a $10,000 incentive toward closing costs or interest rate buy-down on a brand-new home at 5440 W College Avenue in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

This exclusive offer accompanies Craft Homes’ Hartford floor plan, a beautifully designed residence situated on over 5 scenic acres complete with a tranquil pond. This move-in-ready home boasts 1,516 square feet of thoughtfully planned living space, including 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open-concept layout designed for modern living.

Doug Arnett, Broker Owner of OKC Metro Group, shared his excitement about the property and the builder:

“This gorgeous brand new home isn’t just a house—it’s a lifestyle upgrade. The Hartford plan is an excellent example of functional design paired with serene country living, and the $10,000 incentive and USDA financing is the perfect way to make this dream home even more attainable.”

A Home Built with Craftsmanship and Care

Craft Homes has built a reputation on delivering exceptional homes designed for both first-time buyers and those looking to upgrade their lifestyle. With a focus on combining affordability with high-quality craftsmanship, Craft Homes is dedicated to creating spaces where families can thrive and memories can be made. Their commitment to first-rate customer service ensures a seamless home-buying experience from start to finish.

Buyers will appreciate the many standout features of the Hartford floor plan, including:

Open-Concept Living: An inviting kitchen with a large island perfect for gathering.

Master Suite Convenience: A walk-in closet connected directly to the laundry room.

Outdoor Space: A spacious back patio overlooking the scenic pond.

Practical Storage: A two-car garage offering ample storage space.

Situated outside city limits, this home allows for the addition of shops and offers plenty of room for hobbies, making it ideal for those seeking a blend of rural tranquility and modern convenience.

USDA Financing Available

To make this home even more accessible, it qualifies for 100% USDA financing through Brett Baldwin at Gateway Mortgage (580) 284-9101. This financing option provides eligible buyers with the opportunity to secure this beautiful property with no down payment, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to maximize affordability.

Doug Arnett emphasized the significance of the partnership:

“Partnering with Craft Homes allows us to bring quality, functional homes to the market at a price point that’s hard to beat. The Hartford plan is a testament to their dedication to excellence and affordability.”

Seize This Limited-Time Opportunity

This $10,000 incentive won’t last forever, and neither will this stunning property. With its combination of modern amenities, breathtaking natural surroundings, and exceptional value, this home offers a rare opportunity for buyers seeking both comfort and charm.

Don’t miss out on creating your private retreat in this idyllic setting. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit OKC Metro Group.

About Doug Arnett and OKC Metro Group

Doug Arnett, Broker-owner of OKC Metro Group, brings over 30 years of real estate experience, offering unmatched expertise in helping clients find their dream homes and achieve smooth, successful sales. With a distinguished career, Arnett has served in numerous leadership roles within the local Board of Realtors, including Director, Vice President, and President. His contributions to the industry have been recognized with honors such as the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Arnett’s extensive credentials include certifications as a Certified Real Estate Negotiator, Military Relocation Professional, and Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist. These qualifications enable him to expertly guide clients through the complexities of real estate transactions, ensuring the best possible outcomes.

Known for his dedication to community involvement, Arnett actively supports organizations like the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank and Nexus Equine. He also serves on the advisory board of NAHREP, promoting diversity and inclusion within the real estate industry.

At OKC Metro Group, Arnett leads a team committed to providing personalized service, expert guidance, and a client-focused approach. His deep knowledge of the Oklahoma City metro area ensures clients benefit from invaluable insights on local neighborhoods, amenities, and lifestyle opportunities. Choosing OKC Metro Group means partnering with a trusted, experienced team dedicated to achieving success and satisfaction for every client.

Experience the difference expertise makes—connect with Doug Arnett and OKC Metro Group today.

Stunning New Home on 5 Acres with Private Pond & $10K Builder Incentive!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.