Missouri State Medical Association Adds Member Benefit Through Resolve Partnership

Comprehensive Contract Review and Compensation Data Access Now Available for MSMA Members

MO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Missouri State Medical Association (MSMA) is pleased to announce a new member benefit through a partnership with Resolve, a recognized leader in physician contract review and data services. With this benefit, MSMA members can receive essential support to negotiate competitive employment contracts, whether they are entering their first role post-training or re-evaluating an existing agreement.“We want our members to take a proactive role in contract review to safeguard their careers and financial wellbeing ensuring they can practice medicine and care for their patients as they see fit,” said Jeff Howell, MSMA Executive Vice President. “We have partnered with Resolve to help our members thoroughly examine the terms and conditions outlined in their employment or partnership agreements. MSMA is committed to advocating for physician-led, team-based care, protecting public help, and helping physicians achieve fairness, protection, and clarity in their professional agreements.”Resolve is dedicated to identifying important contract terms and helping physicians achieve agreements that optimize compensation, improve work-life balance, and protect against unexpected workplace changes. By providing contracts that meet physicians’ unique needs, Resolve aims to support both job satisfaction and career longevity. This new benefit offers MSMA members access to Resolve’s contract review services and compensation data at a discounted rate.About ResolveA physician-founded and physician-driven company, Resolve is bringing change to employment contracts by providing transparency into the physician market. Utilizing the most accurate data on compensation and other contract terms, paired with a specialized legal team, Resolve provides the insights and expertise physicians need to negotiate for fair contracts and take control of their careers. To learn more, visit resolve.com About the Missouri State Medical AssociationThe mission of the Missouri State Medical Association (MSMA) is to serve its members through promotion of the science and art of medicine, protection of the health of the public and betterment of the medical profession in Missouri. By advocating for fair and equitable practices and providing valuable resources, such as this partnership with Resolve, MSMA strives to support physicians in every stage of their careers. For more information, visit msma.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.