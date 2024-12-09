Resolve Announces Partnership with Arizona Medical Association

Access to Contract Review Services and Compensation Data for ArMA Members

AZ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolve is happy to announce a new partnership with the Arizona Medical Association (ArMA). Through this collaboration, ArMA members can now access essential resources to help them secure competitive employment contracts, whether they are starting a new position or re-negotiating existing terms.“We are thrilled that ArMA chose Resolve to empower their physician members. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting physicians and we look forward to providing ArMA members with tech-enabled contract tools and expertise to protect their careers," said Kyle Claussen, Resolve CEO.Resolve is known for its expertise in identifying key contract terms and helping physicians negotiate agreements that enhance compensation, support work-life balance, and safeguard against unforeseen workplace changes. By offering contract review and data-driven insights, Resolve helps ArMA members work toward agreements that are tailored to their unique needs, fostering greater job satisfaction and stability. This new benefit provides ArMA members with discounted access to Resolve’s services.“Physicians provide essential services that promote health, prevent disease, and improve quality of life,” stated Libby De Bie, ArMA CEO. “ArMA is committed to supporting Arizona’s physician community personally and professionally. Strategic partnerships, like the one with Resolve, ensure that physicians have access to resources to meet their professional needs.”About ResolveA physician-founded and physician-driven company, Resolve is bringing change to employment contracts by providing transparency into the physician market. Utilizing the most accurate data on compensation and other contract terms, paired with a specialized legal team, Resolve provides the insights and expertise physicians need to negotiate for fair contracts and take control of their careers. To learn more, visit resolve.com About the Arizona Medical AssociationFostering medicine. Championing care. Serving Arizona.The Arizona Medical Association (ArMA) is the largest organization in the state representing the interests of the physician community. Since 1892, ArMA has been advancing patient care and providing Arizona physicians, residents, and medical students with leadership, advocacy, education, and community. For more information, visit www.AZmed.org and follow ArMA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X, and LinkedIn.

