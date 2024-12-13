Potter Technology grows by selling to the Philippines

Potter Technology Group/LKC aims to close the gap in educational opportunities by exporting Learn Kernel devices to developing countries where access to education is an ongoing challenge because of the limited availability of the Internet. In early 2022, via introductions by CS N. Ohio and CS Philippines, Potter Technology Group/LKC and USAID held a virtual signing ceremony for its two-year partnership, confirming a pilot program roll out of 300 Learn Kernel devices valued at $6,900 ($23 per device) to support the implementation of the Beginning Reading Program: USAID’s ABC+’s Support to the Philippine Department of Education Learning recovery program for learners in kindergarten to third grade. After the successful pilot, Potter Technology/LKC turned to the CS to assist in finding a locally registered agent with the ability to sell 50,000 Learn Kernel devices valued at $1.2 million by the end of 2023.

CS Manilla arranged virtual meetings with six Filipino companies and Potter Technology Group/LKC.

Potter Technology Group/LKC reported as a direct result of the virtual meetings, it had entered into a partnership with a new distributor in the Philippines. This resulted in new sales valued at $50,000. In addition, this new partnership is expected to result in sales of 50,000 Learn Kernel devices valued at $1.2 million ($24 per device) by the end of 2023.