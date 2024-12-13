Tennessee Highway Patrol Graduates 13 State Troopers

On December 12, Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry welcomed the newest graduating classes of Tennessee State Troopers. Lateral Trooper Cadet Class 1224 completed a rigorous 11-week training. Commissioner Jeff Long served as the keynote speaker during the graduation ceremony and delivered the oath of office as the graduating class was sworn in.

“All 13 of the members of this class that started in September, graduated together today,” said Commissioner Long. “I commend them on their ability to work together and support each other through this demanding training program. Congratulations to each of these cadets for earning the right to be called a Tennessee State Trooper.”

The Lateral Trooper Cadet Class 1224 graduated 13 troopers composed of all prior Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission (P.O.S.T.) certified law enforcement officers from across Tennessee. The lateral class brings 93 years of previous law enforcement experience to the THP.

“You, the graduates of Tennessee Highway Patrol cadet class 1224, are not newcomers to the profession,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “Each of you brought with you a wealth of experience, insight, and dedication from your service with other agencies. And now, you’ve chosen to join the Tennessee Highway Patrol—a choice that reflects your commitment to serving with excellence and purpose.”