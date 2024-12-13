Bowling Green City Prosecutor Transitioning to Municipal Judge

Alyssa Blackburn-Dolan

A new judge will be taking the bench in Bowling Green Municipal Court in the new year.

Alyssa Blackburn-Dolan was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to fill the open seat left by Judge Mark Reddin, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Blackburn-Dolan takes office Jan. 2 and will serve for the remainder of the unfinished term. She must seek election in November to retain the seat.

The newly appointed judge currently serves as Bowling Green city prosecutor.

Previously, Blackburn-Dolan was an assistant prosecutor for Wood County from 2014 until 2022.

Her legal career began in 2014 as an attorney for Noble, Montague & Moul, LLC, and assistant law director for the city of St. Marys.

Blackburn-Dolan earned her juris doctorate in 2013 from the University of Toledo and her bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communication from Bowling Green State University in 2008.