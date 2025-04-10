New Exhibit to Honor Women in the Law

Coming Soon: Women in the Law exhibit at the Thomas J. Moyer Judicial Center, celebrating trailblazing women like Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, Florence Allen, and Melody Stewart.

The Supreme Court of Ohio announces the development of a new exhibit, Women in the Law, which celebrates the trailblazing contributions of women to Ohio’s legal history. The Court voted unanimously to add this new addition next to the recently unveiled Careers in the Law display at the Visitor Education Center (VEC), located on the historic ground floor of the Thomas J. Moyer Judicial Center where both exhibits can serve to inspire future generations.

Women in the Law aims to weave a broader story, highlighting pioneering women whose accomplishments have shaped Ohio’s justice system.

At the heart of the exhibit is a portrait of retired Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, Ohio’s first elected female Chief Justice. Chief Justice O’Connor’s legacy, marked by decades of dedicated service and achievements, will provides inspiration to visitors.

Among those to be honored is Florence Allen, a trailblazer who shattered barriers as the first woman to serve on the Ohio Supreme Court and later became the first woman appointed to a federal court of appeals. After beginning her legal career in Ohio in 1914, Allen quickly rose in prominence, winning election to the Ohio Supreme Court in 1922 and serving until her appointment by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 1934.

Also featured is Justice Melody Stewart, the first African American woman elected to the Ohio Supreme Court. With a rich background spanning music, academia, and legal practice, Justice Stewart’s historic election in 2018 and her extensive contributions to law and civic leadership demonstrate the profound impact of diversity and determination in the judiciary.

Interactive displays in the exhibit will also bring to life the stories of Alice Robie Resnick, Yvette McGee Brown and Evelyn Stratton, among many others.

Each of these justices played pivotal roles in shaping Ohio’s legal landscape, and their journeys serve as testaments to the leadership and perseverance of women in law. Visitors will engage with multimedia elements, including audio and video reflections and historical insights, ensuring these legacies resonate powerfully with modern audiences.

The Visitor Education Center continues to serve as a learning hub, welcoming more than 11,000 visitors annually. Joining other popular exhibits, such as the tributes to the Tuskegee Airmen and Justices in Military Service, the Women in the Law exhibit will deepen public understanding of how law intersects with history, progress, and service.

The exhibit will blend historical exploration with cutting-edge technology, artfully capturing the remarkable impact of Ohio’s women to inspire today and tomorrow.

The Supreme Court of Ohio invites the public to schedule a tour of the Visitor Education Center and experience for themselves how these influential figures have shaped the state’s legal identity. For more information about the Visitor Education Center or to arrange a visit, please contact the Civic Education office at CourtTours@sc.ohio.gov or call 614.387.9223.