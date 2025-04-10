Seats of Justice: Historical Wayne County

The next stop on the Supreme Court’s tour of county courthouses takes viewers to the city of Wooster, located in Wayne County.

The county’s original court sessions started with humble beginnings, meeting in a livery stable for the first two years. Only when the current courthouse was built in 1878 were judicial officials able to call this building home.

Accounts from former and current court workers describe the historical tales behind the traditionally hand-wound clock tower, vibrant candy cane pillars, and even a secret mock office space on the top floor.

This building stands as a centuries-old cornerstone for the Wayne County community, representing the testament of justice for the city of Wooster.

