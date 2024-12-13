Maine DOE Seeking Educators to Pilot MOOSE Modules and Wabanaki Studies Educator Guides

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently looking for educators to pilot MOOSE Modules and Wabanaki Studies Educator Guides in their classrooms this spring.

Maine’s Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) platform provides free, interdisciplinary, project-based learning materials created by Maine teachers for Maine pre-K through grade 12 students. Feedback on the modules themselves and their usability is essential, as the Maine DOE is constantly working to improve existing modules and apply lessons learned to new creations.

In addition to these modules, the Maine DOE has developed extensive Wabanaki Studies Educator Guides, which are also ready to be piloted for feedback. Educators may apply to pilot any combination of modules and/or educator guides in their classroom.

The Maine DOE is looking for Maine educators with classroom sizes of five (5) or more students who are interested in using these materials and providing feedback about their experience. Educators must choose the module(s)/guide(s) they would like to pilot and justify their decision in their application. Stipends will be provided for feedback on up to two modules and/or guides ($500 per module/guide) that have been piloted, with additional funds provided for de-identified student work and/or reflections ($50 each per module/guide). All required elements must be completed by June 22, 2025.

If you are interested in applying but still have questions, please contact Maine DOE MOOSE Project Manager Jennifer Page (jennifer.page@maine.gov) and/or Maine DOE Wabanaki Studies Specialist Brianne Lolar (brianne.lolar@maine.gov).

Applications can be found here. Those for the spring session are due by Sunday, January 12, 2025. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance for the program by Friday, January 17, and modules/guides may be piloted any time after Monday, January 27.