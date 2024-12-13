More modular homes to be delivered to the Kilohana temporary group housing site

Main, News Posted on Dec 13, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays as modular homes for wildfire survivors are transported from Kahului Harbor to FEMA’s Kilohana temporary group housing site in Lahaina over the next two weeks.

On the next two Sundays, Dec. 15 and 22, trucks will be moving the modular homes from Kahului Harbor to a temporary staging site near the Kahului boat ramp adjacent to Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400). The transport will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trucks will travel from Hobron Avenue (Route 32A), then head west on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) and turn right onto Kahului Beach Road and make its way to the staging site.

On Monday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Dec. 17, beginning at 8 p.m., the homes will be transported from the staging site to Kilohana which is near the northern terminus of the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000). There may be up to two convoys per night.

From Thursday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 29, one convoy of trucks per night will be hauling the homes to Kilohana, also beginning at 8 p.m.

The route the convoys will take begins at the Kahului boat ramp where trucks will head south on Kahului Beach Road and turn left heading east on Kaʻahumanu Avenue, then turn right onto Hāna Highway (Route 36). The trucks will then turn right onto Elmer F. Carvalho Way (Route 3800) and head west, linking with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380). At the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), the trucks will turn left and head west to Lahaina. In Lahaina town, the trucks will make a right turn onto Keawe Street and make a left turn to the project site, which is mauka of Lahaina Gateway shopping center.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stops in both directions along the route due to the size of the modular units. There will also be escorts during the transport. Highway users should heed all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.