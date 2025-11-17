Submit Release
Night traffic signal work to close lanes at Hāna Highway and Haleakalā Highway intersection

Posted on Nov 17, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of night lane closures for traffic signal work at the intersection of Hāna Highway and Haleakalā Highway.

The closure will be from 9 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 20 to 6 a.m., Friday Nov. 21.

During the work, one lane of Haleakalā Highway on the mauka side of the intersection will be closed. The other lane will remain open for left turns and through traffic. The right-turn lane from Haleakalā Highway onto Hāna Highway will be open.

Also, one through lane on Hāna Highway at the intersection of Haleakalā Highway will be closed. The other through lane will remain open to traffic.

Crews will be installing cameras that will assist HDOT in monitoring traffic patterns and streamline traffic signal operations at the intersection.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

 

