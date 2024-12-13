Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for District 17

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Judge Douglas Green to serve as superior court judge in District 17 (Alamance County). Judge Green will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Tom Lambeth.

Judge Green currently serves as a district court judge in District 17. He previously served as an assistant attorney general in the North Carolina Department of Justice, and served in the district attorney's office in Prosecutorial District 17. Green received his Bachelor of Arts from Duke University, his Masters in Business Administration from Elon University, and his Juris Doctor from the North Carolina Central University School of Law.

Read the Governor's full press release.