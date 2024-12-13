Submit Release
Judge Korey Wahwassuck and Attorney Judy Nord Receive Blaeser Award

Judge Korey Wahwassuck and Attorney Judy Nord Receive Blaeser Award

Posted: Friday, December 13, 2024

Judge Korey Wahwassuck and Minnesota Judicial Branch Attorney Judy Nord have received the Hon. Robert Blaeser Indian Child Welfare Excellence Award. This award is presented annually by the Children's Justice Initiative to individuals who improve the wellbeing of American Indian children and families who experience the child welfare system and make a significant contribution toward achieving full compliance with the Indian Child Welfare Act and the Minnesota Indian Family Preservation Act.

Judge Korey Wahwassuck and Attorney Judy Nord Receive Blaeser Award

