News Item

Court of Appeals Hears Oral Arguments at Open World Learning Community

Posted: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals convened at Open World Learning Community in St. Paul on Wednesday, April 9, to hear oral arguments in front of students.

This special traveling panel heard oral arguments in State of Minnesota vs. Khalid Isse Adam (Case A24-0731). The panel included Judges Louise Dovre Bjorkman, Diane Bratvold, and JaPaul Harris.

OWL hosted the traveling oral argument program to educate students about the work of the Judicial Branch. More than 500 students observed the proceedings and took part in a question-and-answer session afterward, and nearly two dozen students participated as student guides, ambassadors, stage crew, and student media.