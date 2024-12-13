Submit Release
The Minnesota Association for Court Management Honors Judicial Branch Staff

Posted: Friday, December 13, 2024

The Minnesota Association for Court Management honored several members of the Judicial Branch:

  • Deb Mueske, District Administrator in the 7th and 8th Judicial Districts, received the Champion of Change Award.
  • Gail Clapp, Business Practices Unit Manager in the 4th Judicial District, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
  • Lori O’Brien, Anoka County Court Administrator (retired) in the 10th Judicial District, received the Distinguished Service Award.
  • Max Mosser, Accounting Manager in the 2nd Judicial District, was named Coach/Mentor of the Year.
Tracey Ames, Administrative Manager in the 2nd Judicial District, received the Early Career Excellence Award.

