News Item The Minnesota Association for Court Management Honors Judicial Branch Staff Posted: Friday, December 13, 2024 The Minnesota Association for Court Management honored several members of the Judicial Branch: Deb Mueske , District Administrator in the 7th and 8th Judicial Districts, received the Champion of Change Award.

Gail Clapp, Business Practices Unit Manager in the 4th Judicial District, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lori O'Brien, Anoka County Court Administrator (retired) in the 10th Judicial District, received the Distinguished Service Award.

Max Mosser, Accounting Manager in the 2nd Judicial District, was named Coach/Mentor of the Year. Tracey Ames, Administrative Manager in the 2nd Judicial District, received the Early Career Excellence Award.

