AHA discusses impact of vertical integration on health care providers

The AHA today participated in a panel discussion during a conference hosted by The Capitol Forum on the impact of insurer vertical integration. Molly Smith, AHA group vice president for public policy, highlighted the experiences of hospitals and health systems in helping patients navigate care in this environment.   

“This can be very disruptive for patients and providers in a community where you are trying to coordinate care,” said Smith.  

The panel also discussed the growth of Medicare Advantage, market concentration and recent actions taken by policymakers to better monitor care denials and prior authorization, as well what other steps policymakers can take to make health care more affordable and accessible.

