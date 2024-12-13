Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by SouthState Corporation
December 13, 2024
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by SouthState Corporation
For release at 12:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by SouthState Corporation, Winter Haven, Florida, to merge with Independent Bank Group, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire Independent Bank, both of McKinney, Texas.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.