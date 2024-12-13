Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by SouthState Corporation

Submit Release
December 13, 2024

For release at 12:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by SouthState Corporation, Winter Haven, Florida, to merge with Independent Bank Group, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire Independent Bank, both of McKinney, Texas.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

