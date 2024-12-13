Nominations Open for 2025 Maine School Counselor of the Year Award

The Maine School Counselor Association (MESCA) is accepting nominations for the 2025 Maine School Counselor of the Year Award. The deadline to nominate someone is Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

The Maine School Counselor of the Year Award honors outstanding school counselors who are running or supporting a top-notch, comprehensive school counseling program at their school.

The winner of the award will be announced at the Hall of Flags in the Maine State House during National School Counselor Week of 2025 (February 3-7, 2025) and will be recognized in Washington D.C. the following school year in January of 2026. The recipient is also invited to serve on the MESCA board.

Nominations for Maine School Counselor of the Year Award can be submitted here. Once you fill out the nomination form and submit it, the nominator and the nominee will receive a confirmation email.

Please contact Jackie Chaplin, Awards Committee Chair, at awards@maineschoolcounselor.org with any questions.