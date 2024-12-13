The Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) is accepting nominations for its annual awards, which recognize a school librarian, a school library support staff member, and a school administrator each year for excellence in supporting school libraries around Maine. The deadline for nominations is February 15, 2025.
Further details about each of the awards, including criteria and how to nominate someone, can be found here:
In addition to receiving recognition and a plaque, winners get a $500 check for their school library.
For more information, please visit maslibraries.org and click on the “Awards & Scholarship” tab.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Nominations Open for Maine Association of School Libraries Annual Awards
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.