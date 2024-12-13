Nominations Open for Maine Association of School Libraries Annual Awards

The Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) is accepting nominations for its annual awards, which recognize a school librarian, a school library support staff member, and a school administrator each year for excellence in supporting school libraries around Maine. The deadline for nominations is February 15, 2025.

Further details about each of the awards, including criteria and how to nominate someone, can be found here:

In addition to receiving recognition and a plaque, winners get a $500 check for their school library.

For more information, please visit maslibraries.org and click on the “Awards & Scholarship” tab.