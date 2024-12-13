Advancing Security at the Port of Baltimore

Last month, the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) achieved a significant milestone by successfully commissioning Radiation Portal Monitors (RPMs) at the Port of Baltimore. This initiative focused on equipping four scanning lanes at two locations within the port with scanning and remote operation technologies designed to remotely detect radiological and nuclear threats in containerized cargo. The first two lanes became operational in early November, and the second two lanes became operational later in the month. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in the Command Center now remotely monitor scanning operations with half the manpower required as before to monitor New Vail Gate and the Seagirt Marine Terminal, enhancing efficiency and security.

RPMs play a vital role in the layered defense of our ports by scanning incoming cargo for potential radiological and nuclear threats and intercepting them before they can transit to the nation’s interior. The system's remote operation capabilities enable officers to monitor scanning activities from a centralized location, offering situational awareness, area surveillance, and allows more officers to perform other port duties. This remote operation also allows officers to direct cargo to secondary inspection when necessary, ensuring a seamless and secure process.

The New Vail Gate, strategically located at the Port of Baltimore, provides direct access to I-95, improving traffic flow for cargo leaving the port. This gate will feature two scanning lanes that operate without the need for officers to be physically present, further streamlining operations while maintaining robust security measures. The successful deployment of these RPMs underscores CWMD’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to safeguard the nation’s ports and facilitate secure trade.

CWMD serves as the Department of Homeland Security's focal point for countering weapons of mass destruction efforts. By supporting operational partners across federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial levels, CWMD coordinates DHS efforts to safeguard the United States against CBRN threats.