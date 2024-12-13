FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 25, 2024

Missouri Veterans Homes Ranked “Best in Class” for 5th Consecutive Year

JEFFERSON CITY – All seven Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) Missouri Veterans Homes have received “Best in Class” Customer Experience Awards from the Pinnacle Quality Insight for 2024. The Missouri Veterans Homes in Cameron, Cape Girardeau, Mexico, Mt. Vernon, St. James, and Warrensburg have won this award for five consecutive years. This is Missouri Veterans Home – St. Louis’ first year receiving awards. MVC also received a 100% resident satisfaction rating. The Pinnacle national average is 79.2% in this category.

“We are proud of our Missouri Veterans Commission team," Governor Mike Parson said. “No matter the challenges this team has faced they have stayed the course and remained committed to providing the best possible care to our Missouri Veterans. We are extremely thankful for the quality care these public servants provide our military heroes, and this survey makes it clear that Veterans and families appreciate the service they receive.”

“The staff of the Missouri Veterans Commission do an incredible job ensuring Veterans receive the best possible care,” said Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. “This recognition speaks volumes to the unwavering commitment and consistent efforts MVC staff puts into serving the heroes in their care every single day. I am very proud of this team and everything they are doing for Missouri’s Veterans and their families.”

“The Missouri Veterans Commission is fortunate to have best-in-class team members to care for our state’s heroes,” Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff said. “These awards speak volumes about the dedication and skills of each team member in our Homes, from the administrators and clerical team members to the nursing, dietary, laundry, maintenance, and custodial teams. We could not have done this without their teamwork.”

Pinnacle is a customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in post-acute healthcare; it conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and works with more than 2,500 care providers. During the telephone survey, Veterans and their family members are asked open-ended questions and to rank facilities in specific categories. MVC has contracted with Pinnacle since 2019 to help obtain objective feedback on Veteran and family satisfaction as part of its commitment to providing the highest level of care to those we serve.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov