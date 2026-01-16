FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 16, 2026

Missouri Veterans Cemetery Receives Generous Land Donation for Potential Expansion

BLOOMFIELD – Today, the Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Bloomfield and the Bloomfield Assistance League for the Missouri Veterans Cemetery joined the Stoddard County Commission for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the county’s donation of 23.12 acres of land to the Cemetery. The donated property in the Missouri Bootheel is adjacent to the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library. The Cemetery shares an entryway with the museum and library.

“Thank you to the Stoddard County Commission for this generous donation and the Bloomfield Assistance League for the Missouri Veterans Cemetery for its years of work with the county to make this all possible,” said Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff. “This gift is a testament to the continued support and commitment to honoring the legacy of Missouri’s Veterans and represents a collective effort to preserve and enhance a place of remembrance and honor for those who have served in the armed forces.”

“The Bloomfield Assistance League for the Missouri Veterans Cemetery would like to thank the Stoddard County Commission for the donation of this land,” said Bloomfield Assistance League of Missouri Veterans Cemetery President Blair Moran. “The acquisition will enhance the Cemetery and, if needed, expand the use of this land for a future resting place for our Veterans.”

The newly donated land opens the potential for future development. The Bloomfield Assistance League for the Missouri Veterans Cemetery began discussing the donation of land with the Stoddard County Commission in 2022. In early January 2026, the land was officially deeded over to MVC – Bloomfield. MVC is continuing to work on what future development may look like for the Cemetery, with no plans set at this time.

MVC – Bloomfield was dedicated on October 10, 2003. The Cemetery is located on Crowley’s Ridge in the Bootheel, known for its rich Civil War history and its steep slopes that contrast with the flat Bootheel landscape.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five state Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services and Veterans Suicide Prevention Programs. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov