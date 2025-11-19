FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 19, 2025

New Missouri Buddy Check 22 Day Webpage

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – The Missouri Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families has launched a redesigned Missouri Buddy Check 22 Day webpage to help prevent suicides in the military community.

On August 28, 2020, legislation went into effect establishing the twenty-second day of each month in Missouri as "Buddy Check 22 Day" to promote education and awareness of the problems of suicide facing military personnel.

“Supporting Missouri’s past and present service members—and ensuring they, their friends, and families have access to the resources they need—remains a top priority of our administration,” said Governor Kehoe. “The newly redesigned Buddy Check 22 Day webpage reflects that commitment and reminds us that even a simple call or message can save a life.”

The redesigned webpage offers a wide range of short videos to explain how all Missourians can participate in a “Buddy Check.” Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe shares what Missouri Buddy Check 22 Day is and how Missourians can be a part of it. Other videos include, How to Conduct a Meaningful Check In, Connecting to Care, Self-Care, Learning More About Preventing Suicide, and Identifying Your Stress Levels & How it Impacts What You Do.

Missouri Governor’s Challenge team is a nonpartisan state interagency team created to collaborate, plan, and implement suicide prevention best practices and policies for service members, Veterans, and their families across the state.

The Missouri Governor’s Challenge team consists of members from the Governor’s Office, Department of Mental Health, Missouri Veterans Commission, Office of the State Courts Administrator, Missouri National Guard, Department of Corrections, Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, American Legion - Missouri, Compass Health Network, Missouri AgrAbility, Missouri Behavioral Health Council, Missouri Institute of Mental Health - Safer Homes Collaborative, Missouri Suicide Prevention Network, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Missouri Primary Care Association and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

View the new Missouri Buddy Check webpage and stay connected on Facebook, X, & Instagram: @MOGovChallenge. For more information contact info@mogovchallenge.com. This release is a joint effort between the Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Missouri Veterans Commission.

###

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov