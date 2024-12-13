Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a special supplemental nutrition program for pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children under 5.

MO HealthNet provides low-income and vulnerable citizens access to excellent health care in order to maximize their quality of life and independence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.