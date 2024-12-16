Tony J. Selimi Announces the Highly Anticipated Release of His New Book, 'Climb Greater Heights,' in Early 2025

Tony J. Selimi Author of Climb Greater Heights

Tony J. Selimi Author of Climb Greater Heights

Climb Greater Heights Author Tony Jeton Selimi

Climb Greater Heights Author Tony Jeton Selimi

Launching globally in spring 2025, internationally acclaimed transformational coach and author Tony J. Selimi unveils his latest book, Climb Greater Heights.

The greatest heights you’ll ever climb begin with the courage to face your deepest fears and the wisdom to rise above them.”
— Tony Jeton Selimi
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized transformational coach, TEDx speaker, and award-winning author Tony J. Selimi is set to release his groundbreaking new book, "Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance" in early 2025. This eagerly awaited addition to Selimi’s repertoire of transformational works promises to redefine success for entrepreneurs, leaders, and high-achievers around the globe.

A Legacy of Empowerment and Transformation

Tony J. Selimi’s journey from homelessness to becoming a world-renowned thought leader has inspired millions. Known for his profound ability to help individuals and organizations unlock their full potential, Selimi’s previous bestsellers—"A Path to Wisdom," "#Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age," "The Unfakeable Code®,"* and *"A Path to Excellence"*—have collectively garnered over 100 global awards and accolades. His work has reached audiences in over 100 million households through his books, interviews, and speaking engagements.

In "Climb Greater Heights," Selimi shares his innovative insights, signature methodologies, and proven strategies to empower readers to accelerate their business growth, master resilience, and create a business of purpose and legacy. Designed as a professional and personal blueprint, the book combines science-backed business growth principles with real-world applications, making it an essential guide for anyone seeking extraordinary success.

A Book for Visionaries

The book is meticulously crafted for:

- Entrepreneurs seeking to scale their businesses and drive innovation.
- CEOs and executives aiming to amplify their leadership impact.
- Professionals navigating life’s transitions and pursuing peak performance.
- Visionaries aspiring to leave a meaningful legacy.

Tony J. Selimi’s Vision for "Climb Greater Heights"

“This book is not just about achieving entrepreneurial or leadership goals; it’s about climbing the summits of your business's potential,” says Selimi. “Whether you’re an entrepreneur building an empire, a leader inspiring change, or striving for a business success and a legacy of significance, this book will guide clarity, growth, and excellence.”

What to Expect in "Climb Greater Heights"

Readers will gain access to:

- The 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method® to amplify business and personal success.
- Strategies to overcome barriers, build authority, credibility, resilience, and master emotional intelligence.
- Insights into leveraging AI and technology for competitive advantages.
- Practical tools to enhance focus, productivity, and fulfilment.
- Inspiring stories of transformation from Selimi’s journey and those of his clients.

Global Release and Availability

"Climb Greater Heights" is being published by Balboa Press, a Division of Hay House, and will be available in bookstores worldwide and through major online retailers, including Amazon, in early 2025. Pre-orders will open soon on Selimi’s official website and leading book platforms.

About Tony J. Selimi

Tony J. Selimi is a globally celebrated author, transformational coach, and founder of TJS Cognition Ltd, a leading coaching and education institution. With a mission to empower one billion people, Selimi has delivered keynote speeches at the United Nations, TEDx, and global business forums. His award-winning methodologies, including The Octagon of Excellence® and The Unfakeable Code® Five-Step Method, have transformed the lives of countless individuals and organizations.

For Media Inquiries, Interviews, and Speaking Engagements:

Please contact Alma at [info@tonyselimi.com](mailto:info@tonyselimi.com) or visit [https://tonyselimi.com].

Follow Tony J. Selimi on social media for updates:
LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

The Program that Assists to Redefine Success and Reach New Heights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tony J. Selimi Announces the Highly Anticipated Release of His New Book, 'Climb Greater Heights,' in Early 2025

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

More From This Author
Tony J. Selimi Announces the Highly Anticipated Release of His New Book, 'Climb Greater Heights,' in Early 2025
The Unfakeable Code® Makes Long List for 2024 Hearten Awards for Inspiring Non-Fiction
Climb Greater Heights - New Breakthrough Experience: Proudly Risks Defying Personal and Professional Coaching Convention
View All Stories From This Author