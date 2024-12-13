PHILIPPINES, December 13 - Press Release

December 13, 2024 TOL's medical caravan goes to Laguna to spread hope and the gift of health Senator Francis 'TOL' Tolentino visited Laguna province today as part of his series of medical missions aimed at spreading hope and the gift of health to local communities amid the observance of the Christmas season. TOL's medical caravan traveled to the cities of San Pedro, Biñan, Sta. Rosa, and Calamba on Friday, benefiting more than 300 indigent patients in each locality. The beneficiaries received assistive devices from the senator and his team, including wheelchairs, both for adults and children, prescription eyeglasses, and prescription dentures. Vitamins and maintenance medicines were also provided by TOL' team. In his speech, Tolentino shared his experience from his visit to Bukidnon province on Thursday, where he led the distribution of land titles and certificates of loan condonation to 5,000 farmers from various provinces in Northern Mindanao. "Seeing the happiness of our farmers upon receiving the title to the farmland they have tilled for decades, some for as long as thirty years, made me particularly proud of leading this activity together with the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), and on behalf of our President," Tolentino told the audiences in Laguna. "Just like what I told the farmers of Northern Mindanao, I have the same message for you: never lose hope. With perseverance and God's guidance, we can overcome hardship and look forward to a better tomorrow," he added. Conducted in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the health offices of local government units, TOL's medical caravan previously went to Cavite, Rizal, and Batangas.

