FEMA Assistance Now Available in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If you live in Mercer County, W.Va., you can now apply for assistance from FEMA to help with costs from the Sept. 25-28, 2024, flooding due to Tropical Storm Helene.

FEMA may be able to help you pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other needs due to the disaster, including:

Essential items such as water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, medical supplies and equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation

Rental assistance if you are displaced because of the disaster including financial assistance for the following: hotel stays, stays with family and friends, or other options while you look for a rental unit

Repair or replacement of a vehicle, appliances, room furnishings, personal or family computer

Books, uniforms, tools, computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment

Moving and storage fees, medical expenses, childcare and funeral expenses

There are four ways to apply:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, please provide FEMA your number for that service.

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov .

Download the FEMA App .

In-person assistance will also be available soon. Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be on the ground in impacted communities, walking door to door to share information and help residents apply for FEMA assistance. In coordination with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and Mercer County officials, FEMA will be opening a Disaster Recovery Center soon. At a Disaster Recovery Center, you can get help applying for federal assistance, update your application and learn about other resources available.



If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA can’t pay for losses your insurance will cover.

PLEASE NOTE: If you are a Mercer County resident who applied previously in Virginia for damage from Hurricane Helene, please contact FEMA at 800-621-3362 or online at disasterassistance.gov to discuss your application. Please use the FEMA registration number you were assigned when you applied.

To watch an accessible video about how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

