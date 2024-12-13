Submit Release
Business Equipment Reporting Requirement

Helena – The department recently notified business owners with a business equipment reporting requirement, that it is time to report for Tax Year 2025. Individuals and businesses owning business equipment (as of January 1, 2025) with an aggregate market value of more than $1 million statewide must report the equipment owned by March 1, 2025, to avoid a 20 percent penalty.

Businesses whose statewide market value of equipment is $1 million or less are exempt from the business equipment tax. These businesses do not have a reporting requirement in 2025 unless: (1) they have acquired new personal property that would increase their equipment’s aggregate market value above the exemption amount; or (2) the department requests a personal property reporting form be completed.

Business owners can report online using the department’s TransAction Portal (TAP). Online reporting forms are pre-populated with the business equipment reported in 2024. Owners will review the previously reported assets and make any needed additions and deletions. An immediate confirmation receipt will be sent after the report is submitted.

For more information, visit MTRevenue.gov or contact us at (406) 444-6900 or DORCustomerAssistance@mt.gov.

 

 

