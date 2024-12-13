Ottawa University Strengthens Exclusive Partnership with Howell Management Services to Empower International Students

Our partnership with HMS strengthens our ability to reach international students and provide them with the tools, knowledge, and experience they need to thrive in today’s competitive global landscape.” — Kimberly Hankins

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa University is proud to bolster its exclusive partnership with Howell Management Services (HMS), a strategic collaboration dedicated to facilitating access for international students to top-tier, high-demand accredited academic programs. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to fostering academic excellence, global accessibility, and professional development for international students.A Partnership Built on Commitment and ExcellenceHMS, a trusted partner to universities across the United States, plays a critical role in bridging the gap between ambitious students and high-quality educational opportunities. With a proven track record in guiding international students through the application and enrollment process, HMS is recognized for its dedication to helping students enhance their marketability, broaden their knowledge base, and develop valuable skills for the global workforce. For more information about HMS and its services, visit Howell Management Services.Ottawa University and HMS have successfully collaborated to provide international students with seamless access to advanced academic programs, ensuring that students not only gain a world-class education but also benefit from practical, real-world experience through Curricular Practical Training ( CPT ). This partnership positions Ottawa University as a premier destination for international students who are seeking to elevate their careers in a supportive, culturally diverse environment. Learn more about the exclusive partnership and programs available at Ottawa University.Innovative Academic Programs with Experiential Learning OpportunitiesOttawa University offers several distinguished graduate programs designed for international students that integrate experiential learning outcomes through CPT to provide immediate opportunities for hands-on learning and professional growth. These programs include:Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA)The EMBA program at Ottawa University is tailored for professionals aiming to enhance their leadership skills and business acumen. Designed with flexibility in mind, the program combines rigorous academic coursework with hands on practical training opportunities that enable students to apply classroom knowledge directly in real-world business settings. Graduates emerge as well-rounded, strategic leaders equipped to thrive in today’s global economy.Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) – Nurse LeadershipOttawa University’s MSN – Nurse Leadership program is ideal for nursing professionals seeking to advance their careers in healthcare leadership. This two-year program integrates CPT from day one, offering students the chance to gain valuable experience while earning their degree. With a focus on developing leadership competencies, the program prepares graduates to take on key roles in healthcare management and policy.Doctor of Business Administration (DBA)The DBA program provides a pathway for experienced professionals to achieve the highest level of business education. It emphasizes applied research, advanced theoretical knowledge, and strategic leadership. With integral CPT, students engage in experiential learning opportunities that enhance their ability to address complex business challenges, making them highly competitive in the global marketplace.A Shared Vision for the FutureOttawa University and HMS are united by a common goal: to make quality education accessible and impactful for students around the world. Both institutions recognize the transformative power of education and are committed to supporting students in their pursuit of academic and professional success.“At Ottawa University, we believe in the power of education to change lives,” said Kimberly Hankins, Director of International Programs. “Our partnership with HMS strengthens our ability to reach international students and provide them with the tools, knowledge, and experiences they need to thrive in today’s competitive global landscape.”Justin Howell, Managing Director of HMS, added, “We are honored to continue our exclusive partnership with Ottawa University. Together, we are committed to helping students achieve their educational and professional aspirations, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the demands of an ever-evolving workforce.”About Ottawa UniversityFounded in 1865, Ottawa University is a private, non-profit institution committed to providing students with a high-quality education rooted in liberal arts traditions. With campuses in the U.S. and online programs accessible worldwide, Ottawa University is dedicated to fostering personal and professional growth through innovative, student-centered learning experiences. For more information, visit https://www.ottawa.edu/ About Howell Management Services (HMS)HMS is a premier education consultancy specializing in connecting international students with accredited U.S. universities offering high-demand academic programs. As an exclusive partner to select institutions, HMS provides expert guidance throughout the application process, ensuring a smooth transition for students as they embark on their academic journeys.For more information, visit https://www.howellmgmt.com/

