Secretary Haaland Initiates Two-Year Protection of Pecos River Watershed from Mining Claims

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

SANTA FE, N.M. — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland today initiated a two-year segregation period to temporarily withdraw approximately 165,000 acres of public lands in the Upper Pecos watershed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, from new mining claims and the issuance of new federal mineral leases, subject to valid existing rights.

The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service will now initiate a process to propose that the Secretary of the Interior implement a 20-year withdrawal to help secure the region’s water and air quality, cultural resources, critical fish and wildlife habitat, and recreational values. The withdrawal, for lands in San Miguel and Santa Fe counties, would encompass multiple Pecos River tributaries, including Dalton Canyon, Macho Canyon, Wild Horse Creek, Indian Creek, and Doctor Creek. The proposed withdrawal area includes approximately 163,483 acres of National Forest System lands and 1,327 acres of Bureau of Land Management-managed public lands.

The Upper Pecos watershed provides intact, pristine habitat—including habitat for Rio Grande cutthroat, brown, and rainbow trout—and helps deliver clean water to downstream agricultural users and local communities. Since 2022, the Pecos River tributaries and nearby wetlands have been recognized as crucial Outstanding National Resource Waters by the State of New Mexico. The lands also offer outstanding opportunities for recreation, including hiking, backpacking, fishing and hunting.

Lands in the Upper Pecos are of cultural importance to Indigenous Peoples, including the Pueblos of Jemez and Tesuque, who have relied on the abundant natural resources in the watershed since time immemorial and continue to utilize the area for ceremonial practices. The greater Pecos River Valley is also home to traditional communities and acequia agriculture, which relies on a healthy watershed.

For several years, members of the New Mexico delegation have introduced legislation for a permanent withdrawal of the Pecos watershed; only Congress can effectuate a permanent withdrawal.

In order to inform the Secretary’s decision, the BLM will publish an announcement in the Federal Register in the coming days, initiating a 90-day public comment period to gather input on the proposal. During the comment period, the two agencies will host at least one hybrid public meeting. The agencies will provide date, time, virtual access and location information for the meeting at least 15 days in advance.

###