Irish Echo Newspaper Publishes Excerpt of The Remembering Of Leather & Stone by Charles Paul Collins for its Readers

The Remembering: The story of how it was in their time. Irish Echo: The Oldest Irish American Newspaper in USA "An Gorta Mor" The Hunger Death Memorial, Milford, Massachusetts

"Through the eyes of three pioneers, the hard road to the American dream reimagined."

All morning, I sat on deck with everyone else, staring at the buildings on the shore and imagining a new life just out of reach.” — Cornelius Collins

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Irish Echo - The Oldest Irish American Newspaper in USA, established in 1928, has published a significant excerpt of Charles Paul Collins' debut novel The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone.

"Through the eyes of three pioneers, the hard road to the American dream reimagined," writes The Irish Echo. The excerpt introduces its modern-day readership to the events of Monday, November 22, 1852, when the American passenger ship Clara Wheeler, approaches the city of Boston after forty-one days at sea from Liverpool, England.

The Irish Echo writes: "Charles Paul Collins' first novel, 'The Remembering: Of Leather and Stone' is a compelling odyssey across 150 years of American history as told through the stories of three struggling families. We present here an excerpt in the voice of its first narrator, Irish Great Hunger exile Cornelius Collins."

Monday, November 22, 1852

"We were woken up before sunrise by members of the ship’s crew, telling us that Boston was in sight and to make ready. After forty-one days at sea, everyone, including myself, couldn’t believe we were actually hearing those words. No one could wait to get off that ship, and we moved quickly to gather our belongings.

All morning, I sat on deck with everyone else, staring at the buildings on the shore and imagining a new life just out of reach. Finally, the tide rose high enough for the harbor pilots to board our ship and steer us between the islands dotting the harbor.

When we came to a dead stop, even the deathly ill cheered as loudly as they could. It was like nothing I had ever heard before. At that moment, I saw a feeling of shared compassion among everyone who had survived that dreadful journey. Tears of thanks and perhaps, tears for loved ones who had not made it, flowed freely."

The scene presents an all-too-common occurrence of the time when "coffin-ships" as they were called, flowed into American ports like Boston and New York, carrying a wretched cargo of starving, dying refugees fleeing the devastating effects known in the Irish language as "An Gorta Mor" - The Hunger Death, a seven year period when more than a million Irish sought refuge in the cities and towns of America.

Author of the book Charles Paul Collins, whose ancestor Cornelius Collins was among those who fled, and whose "imagined" journal acts as the vehicle to bring the story to life remarked, "I think it is difficult for most of us to imagine the life of an ancestor long past with any sense of clarity, unless we have something of theirs like an object, or letters they may have written, that transport us to experience a present moment of theirs. This is what compelled me to research the times my ancestors lived in, and imagine what they would have written if they had kept journals that we, their descendants might experience."

Recognition by The Irish Echo

Based in New York City, Irish Echo is the largest circulation Irish American weekly newspaper, with a 50-state subscription base. Founded in 1928, the national tabloid is on newsstands in major American cities every Wednesday and online every week with a page reader digital edition. The publication of a significant excerpt from THE REMEMBERING: Of Leather & Stone further cements the book as a standout work in the historical fiction genre.

About the Author

Charles Paul Collins is a master storyteller with a passion for uncovering and sharing the rich history of his Irish and Italian American ancestry. Drawing from decades of personal research, Collins has crafted a narrative that resonates deeply with readers, offering a poignant exploration of the immigrant experience and family legacy.

Where to Learn More

The entire excerpt is available on The Irish Echo website. Readers can explore additional reviews, the author’s biography, and more at the Author's website - www.CharlesPaulCollins.com

THE REMEMBERING. The story of how it was with them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.