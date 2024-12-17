INDUSTRY-LEADING DESIGNER 5 SOFTWARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR ALL CNC ROUTERS

CarveWright Now Offers Cross-platform Software Support for CNC Routers of All Sizes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CarveWright , a leading innovator in CNC technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of a groundbreaking upgrade for its industry-leading Designer 5 software. The latest version of Designer 5 now features the ability to compile G-code, a development that opens up a world of possibilities for CNC enthusiasts.What sets this upgrade apart is the software's new compatibility with any CNC router on the market, making it the ultimate solution for those looking to enhance their CNC capabilities. Now, any CNC will be able to run this groundbreaking software—not just CarveWright CNC routers.Designer 5 has already gained recognition for its intuitive drag-and-drop user interface and unparalleled 3D carving capabilities at its base level. With this upgrade, CarveWright has solidified its position as a leader in the industry by offering the most universal and easy-to-use CNC software ever, boasting an extensive range of options paired with a simple interface that sets it apart from the competition.The software, priced at a competitive $399.99 for the base level, can be further enhanced through add-on modules. These modules include expanded toolsets such as 3D modeling, advanced drawing tools, V-carving, and applets for slicing up STL models and detailed editing options.“What makes Designer 5 truly unique is its modular upgrade approach, allowing users to customize the software according to their specific needs and budget,” says CarveWright founder Chris Lovchik, a former NASA robotics engineer. “That’s a stark contrast to competing software platforms, which typically offer only one expensive upgrade path.”To give the most makers possible the opportunity to experience the power of Designer 5, CarveWright is offering a special promotion. Customers can enjoy a 25% discount on Designer 5 with the G-code compile module included for free, as well as an additional 20% off all add-on modules.Designer 5 is available now at CarveWright.com About DesignerCarveWright's Designer software is a cutting-edge tool that empowers woodworking enthusiasts, hobbyists, and professionals to take their projects to new heights of creativity and precision. With an intuitive interface and powerful design capabilities, Designer software provides users with the flexibility to bring their ideas to life in stunning detail. Whether creating intricate carvings or personalized designs, this innovative software opens up a world of possibilities for all skill levels. Backed by CarveWright's dedication to quality and innovation, Designer software stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that inspire creativity and elevate woodworking craftsmanship.About CarveWrightCarveWright is a pioneering manufacturing technology company dedicated to bringing professional-grade precision and innovation to desktop manufacturing solutions. By combining aerospace-inspired engineering with user-centric design, RAVEN is redefining what's possible for makers, designers, and entrepreneurs.

