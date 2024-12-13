New TxDOT safety initiative taps into the Lone Star spirit

AUSTIN — People in Texas take pride in who they are. From holding the door open for a stranger to lending a helping hand to a neighbor, being a Texan is a way of life. But too many times, drivers leave that Lone Star spirit behind when they get on the road, which can often result in preventable crashes.

To help instill that Texas spirit on the road, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is getting back to the basics by launching a new safety initiative called Drive like a Texan. This fresh perspective exemplifies the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan. By reminding drivers to practice those values every day we can make Texas roads safer for everyone.

"We want a fresh, heartfelt approach to how we talk about road safety. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve lived here, or where you’re from. All that really matters is that you embrace those values that represent the best of Texas," said TxDOT Deputy Executive Director Brandye Hendrickson. "The message is simple: take pride in how we treat each other on and off the road.”

Although the number of people who died in crashes went down in 2023 compared to 2022, an average of 12 people die on Texas roadways every day. It will take everyone’s help, and Drive like a Texan introduces a new unifying message that can save lives when put into practice. It reminds Texans of who we are, how we treat each other and the common values we share.

Drive like a Texan messages will appear across television, social media, website and billboards throughout Texas starting this winter. After a launch at the Trail of Lights in Austin, look for Drive like a Texan stops at holiday light shows throughout the state.

Whether it’s letting someone merge with a friendly wave, slowing down in busy areas or simply practicing patience, this campaign encourages everyone to embody the true Texan spirit. Drive like a Texan — kind, courteous and safe.

Contact Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or 512-463-8700.