City announces hiring process for Chief of Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical

With the departure of Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) Chief Richard Llewellyn, the City of Lawrence will be conducting a nationwide search for the next Chief of LDCFM. Work is already underway to identify a recruitment firm that can assist with the search. The City expects this process to take six to nine months.

The City plans to identify an Interim Chief to fill the role until a new Chief is hired. We expect to have an Interim Chief in place within the next 60 days.

Until an Interim Chief is in place, Joe Hardy will be serving as Acting Chief of LDCFM. In addition, Tyler Wade will be serving as Acting Deputy Chief. The new position of Deputy Chief was recently approved for the 2025 budget year. Appointing someone in this Acting Deputy Chief role will meet our immediate needs while also allowing for the new Chief to hire this key position once they begin.

More information on the hiring process will be shared as it becomes available.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.