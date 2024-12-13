Boston Public Schools Administrator Honored as Assistant Principal of the Year

Boston Public Schools is delighted to announce that the Massachusetts School Administrators' Association (MSAA) has named Maya Smith, Associate Head of School Fenway High School, the 2025 MSAA Assistant Principal of the Year.

Smith has 21 years of experience in education in a variety of leadership roles, including leading grade-level and content teams. She has served as Associate Head of School of Fenway High School for the past three years and prior to that, Smith was the school's Special Education Director.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Maya for being named Assistant Principal of the Year by MSAA," said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. "This well-deserved recognition reflects her steadfast dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive school culture, supporting our educators every day, and inspiring our students to reach their full potential."

"Maya has profoundly shaped the way we do things at Fenway High School through her dedication to eliminating opportunity gaps and her commitment to Fenway’s core values: Work Hard. Be Yourself. Do the Right Thing," said Head of School Dr. Geoffrey Walker. "Fenway was a 2024 DESE School of Recognition, and Maya's leadership in our school and of our Math and Student Support Teams plays a pivotal role in Fenway’s continued success. Her leadership is based in integrity and high standards, which she not only sets but also exemplifies through her hard work and passion for the well-being of our students, staff, and families."

Smith is deeply committed to improving educational outcomes for all students by ensuring they receive rigorous daily instruction and by breaking down barriers for the most marginalized communities. Leading meaningful change within BPS has always been, and continues to be, a driving force in her career. Smith firmly believes that, no matter where students live within the City of Boston, every student deserves and should have access to a high-quality education.