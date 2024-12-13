$1 million in Social Impact Grants strengthening South Australian communities

Release date: 13/12/24

More than $1 million in funding has been awarded to grassroots community groups and organisations to help build stronger, more inclusive communities through the Grants SA 2024-25 Social Impact Grants program.

The latest round of funding supports 54 innovative projects aimed at creating positive social change, enhancing community spaces, and advancing wellbeing for South Australians, particularly those experiencing socio-economic challenges or vulnerabilities.

The funded projects span a wide range of initiatives, including infrastructure upgrades to improve accessibility, mentoring programs to support skill development, and resources to strengthen community hubs.

Among the successful recipients are several inspiring projects making a tangible difference in local communities:

St Vincent De Paul Society (SA) Incorporated received $30,000 to repurpose an unused kitchen into a fit for purpose meeting room at the Vinnies Women's Crisis Centre. This renovation will provide a much-needed private space for case/social workers to meet with the women and provide practical and emotional support and assistance with ongoing housing options.

Gateway Baptist Church & Community Centre Incorporated received $27,000 to establish a food trailer in the Adelaide CBD to support the homeless.

Aroona Aboriginal Council Incorporated was granted $29,183 for its “Playground Revitalisation Project – A Brighter Future for Our Children,” ensuring a safe and engaging space for young people to connect and grow.

The Paraplegic & Quadriplegic Association of South Australia Ltd received $9,397 to deliver 6 supported accessible beach days over the 2024-25 summer season at Glenelg beach. Funds will go towards the purchase of a Mobichair floating wheelchair and 8 Milo waterproof communicators.

Background

Grants were available in two tiers — up to $10,000 for equipment and resources, and up to $30,000 for infrastructure and program delivery.

For more information about the grant program and the full list of successful applicants, visit dhs.sa.gov.au/how-we-help/grants.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

These Social Impact Grants help fund programs and resources that target socio-economic disadvantage, promote inclusion, and strengthen emotional and social wellbeing.

The 54 recipients of this round of social impact grants are positive proof that by investing in our communities, we can shape a South Australia where no one is left behind.

By investing in these projects, we’re investing in our people and in our communities.

Grants like these can be a lifeline, providing much needed tools and resources to address local challenges, meet local needs, and build stronger communities. Every dollar spent now is an investment in the future of our community.

Big or small, these are projects that matter. These are projects that make a difference to local communities and pay dividends far above and beyond the dollar value of the grant itself.