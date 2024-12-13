The Square open to the public at West Beach

Release date: 13/12/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government has opened a new $2.9 million public square at West Beach Parks, just in time for the summer school holidays.

‘The Square at West Beach Parks’ is located on the coastal path between Glenelg and Henley Beach and includes a playground, butterfly garden, a kiosk, BBQ area and is designed to support community events, such as artisan markets and food festivals.

The community space has been built in less than five months and transforms empty land into a new beachside hub, nestled among the foreshore and natural vegetation.

The site, which has been vacant for 18 months, has been re-established with natural vegetation and coastal artwork, including story poles and the sculpture of a blue-ringed octopus (Paitya Marawiti) by Kaurna/Ngarrindjeri artist Allan Sumner.

The space is open to the public in time for the summer holidays and will provide an opportunity for community events to be held at the popular beachside location.

Last financial year, West Beach Parks had 720,000 visitors to the precinct, which includes a diverse recreation, sporting and accommodation activities and facilities.

‘The Square at West Beach Parks’ has been developed and funded by West Beach Parks, supported by a $1.45m State Government grant from the Planning and Development Fund.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The Square is a great addition to West Beach Parks and provides a new public space on a beautiful part of the metropolitan coastline.

Spaces like this will encourage people to get outdoors and be active and will be popular with young families.

It’s vital we continue to invest in public open spaces to ensure our communities remain liveable, healthy, and sustainable.

South Australia is a state of great parks and West Beach is an excellent example of an important public asset.

Attributable to Kate Anderson, West Beach Parks CEO

Designed to be at the heart of the West Beach Parks precinct, The Square at West Beach Parks is an important part of our Master Plan.

The Square at West Beach Parks is a unique community-focused space that not only gathers people together in nature but also links them to the many recreational, community and sporting facilities within our precinct that support healthy living.