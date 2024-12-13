Sir Mark Cavendish to lead Tour Down Under 25-year celebrations as countdown begins

Sir Mark Cavendish – widely considered the greatest cycling sprinter of all time – will headline celebrations at the 25th edition of the Santos Tour Down Under in January 2025.

Cavendish, who in July broke the 48-year record of Eddie Merckx, winning his 35th stage of the Tour de France, will be joined by some of the Santos Tour Down Under greats, including two-time winners André Greipel and Richie Porte, as well Australia’s only Tour de France winner and Santos Tour Down Under stage winner Cadel Evans.

From Britain’s Isle of Man, Cavendish, known as the ‘Manx Missile,’ boasts an incredible list of achievements including a record 35 Tour de France stage wins, Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and World Road Race champion.

The recently retired sprinter competed at the Santos Tour Down Under in 2011 – the same year he claimed the rainbow jersey as World Champion.

Fans can see the recently retired star at a number of public and corporate events throughout the duration of the event, with further details to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Today’s announcement marks one month out from the first international team touching down in Adelaide before racing in the southern hemisphere’s most significant bike race from 17 – 26 January.

The 2025 event will culminate with ‘Super Sunday’ in the Adelaide CBD on 26 January, when the world’s best female and male cyclists compete on the same day, in the same location, for the first time. The Schwalbe Women’s One-Day Classic in the CBD will give riders the chance to claim extra Union Cycliste Internationale points before Schwalbe Men’s Stage 6 wraps up the 2025 Santos Tour Down Under.

Fans can purchase tickets to join Cavendish trackside in corporate hospitality on Super Sunday.

East End traders are again set to benefit from the extra activity, with key moments including the Villawood Men’s Classic racing through East Terrace on Saturday 18 January, as well as the Carpark Climb presented by Wilson Parking and the Vardon Avenue Street Party on Saturday 25 January.

The 2024 Santos Tour Down Under generated $87.2 million in attendee spend, adding $54.5 million in economic value to the South Australian economy. It attracted an estimated total attendance of 770,600 while also creating 490 full-time equivalent jobs.

The Santos Tour Down Under adds to a blockbuster international events calendar kicking off 2025, which also includes the Adelaide International and LIV Golf Adelaide in its new February timeslot.

For more information on the Santos Tour Down Under legends who will be attending the event in 2025 or where to see them, visit www.tourdownunder.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

It’s sensational to see the Santos Tour Down Under – the biggest cycling race in the southern hemisphere – back on the streets of Adelaide and on roads across regional South Australia.

Every year, this beloved event draws thousands of fans to our streets to enjoy nearly two weeks of high-paced action both in the city and in the state’s stunning regional landscapes. The benefits of the event are being felt in the city and across wider metropolitan Adelaide.

With many of the world’s best cyclists competing in the 25th edition of the Santos Tour Down Under, this presents a terrific opportunity to showcase South Australia to the world.

I would like to like to welcome Sir Mark Cavendish to South Australia. Having legends of the sport like Mark Cavendish and Cadel Evans attend this world-class event is great for our State but is also a great opportunity for cycling fans to get up close and personal to their idols.

With just over a month until the event, preparations are well and truly charging ahead.

Attributable to Sir Mark Cavendish, Cycling legend

I'm incredibly honoured that the Santos Tour Down Under would let me share in the 25th milestone with them.

I’ve seen the race grow throughout my career to what it is now and it’s very impressive.

Australia was a destination many times for me as an amateur and professional as a place to both race and train. South Australia has cycling routes that cater to both competition and recreational riding. Hills, coast, vineyards, good coffee. What more could a cyclist want?

Attributable to Stuart O’Grady OAM, Race Director Santos Tour Down Under

Securing Sir Mark Cavendish alongside other Santos Tour Down Under legends including André Greipel, Cadel Evans Richie Porte and Grace Brown offered fans a great opportunity to celebrate the 25th edition of South Australia’s beloved cycling race.

Mark Cavendish is a true legend of the sport and having someone of his calibre in South Australia adds another tier of excitement for fans.

Mark understands how significant the 2025 event is – not only for recognising the event’s history but also for the quality of riders competing, and the incredible Festival of Cycling happening alongside the main race. He was eager to soak up everything South Australia has to offer, and the weather is much better in SA than the UK in January!

Attributable to Jane Lomax-Smith AM, Lord Mayor City of Adelaide

City traders could take advantage of the extra activity. There’s no question that the Tour Down Under has put Adelaide on the world cycling map.

But while there’s phenomenal interest in South Australia across the nine days, Super Sunday puts the spotlight firmly on our city businesses this year, particularly those in the East End.

The extra foot traffic along our main streets will be looking for the hottest fashion, the tastiest cocktails, and the best places to recover after a day of cycling – and Adelaide has all that and more.

Attributable to Michael Andrewartha, East End Cellars owner

The Santos Tour Down Under is a great way to boost trade.

When you have this huge influx of people coming into the city for an event like this, naturally it presents a great chance to increase business.

We are excited to be able to take advantage of this opportunity.