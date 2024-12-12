Do you have a missing family member in Syria?
If you are in Syria, call the ICRC at 093 603 36 28
If you are in Türkiye, call the Turkish Red Crescent at 168 or at 312 584 18 68
If you are in Lebanon, call the ICRC at 01 727 727
If you are in Jordan, call the ICRC at 01 659 019 99 or the Jordan Red Crescent at 01 647 731 41
If you are in Iraq, call the ICRC at 800 222 22
If you are in Egypt, call the Egyptian Red Crescent at 011 445 560 02
For other countries, search at www.familylinks.icrc.org/directory
Please note that finding information about your relative can take some time.
Remember that all our humanitarian services are free.
